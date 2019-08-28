Full list of Portsmouth roads taking part in the new food waste trial

Homes across Portsmouth will be taking part in a new food waste trial from next month in a bid to cut down on rubbish.
About 9,000 households will begin a six-month trial with separate 'caddies' issued for leftovers, out-of-date food and other food products.
Roads in areas of Drayton, Cosham, Somers Town, Old Portsmouth, Portsea, Southsea, Eastney and Baffins will take part in the scheme, which if successful will be rolled out across the whole city.
Before the trial starts households taking part will receive two food waste caddies - including a small caddy to keep in the kitchen, which is then emptied into a larger, animal-proof one outside for weekly collection.
The waste will be collected on the same day as general rubbish but by a different collection crew. The trial will start from the week commencing September 16 and those selected for the scheme will receive a letter this week.
Here is the full list of roads that will be taking part in the trial:
Drayton (Monday collection)
Aldsworth Close
Aldsworth Gardens
Braemar Avenue
Central Road
Chilgrove Road
Court Close
Court Lane
Court Mead
Dysart Avenue
East Court
Edison Spur
Faraday Road
Franklin Close
Gofton Avenue
Grove Road
Hirst Road
Homefield Road
Invergordon Avenue
Karen Avenue
Kinross Crescent
Kirton Road
Laburnum Avenue
Langdale Avenue
Lordington Close
Lower Drayton Lane
Manor Crescent
Mansvid Avenue
Merz Close
Northern Road
Old Manor Way
Orsted Drive
Pangbourne Avenue
Racton Avenue
Scholars Walk
South Road
Southbourne Avenue
Station Road
Tesla Drive
Tregaron Avenue
Wainwright Close
Waverley Road
Portsea and Old Portsmouth (Tuesday collection)
A'becket Court
Armory Lane
Bath Square
Bathing Lane
Battery Row
Beck Street
Beehive Walk
Bellevue Terrace
Bishop Street
Blackfriars Road
Blossom Square
Blount Road
Britain Street
Broad Street
Camber Place
Captains Row
Chadderton Gardens
Chatham Drive
Clock Street
College Street
Cumberland Street
Curzon Howe Road
Dean Street
East Street
Farthing Lane
French Street
Froddington Road
Grand Parade
Grays Court
Greetham Street
Guildhall Walk
Halfpenny Lane
Hampshire Terrace
Havant Street
High Street East
High Street West
Highbury Street
Hyde Park Road
Jubilee Terrace
Kent Street
King Charles Street
King Henry I Street
King William Street
Kings Terrace
Landport Street
Landport Terrace
Lansdowne Street
Lombard Street
Nobbs Lane
Omega Street
Ordnance Row
Oyster Street
Peacock Lane
Pembroke Close
Pembrooke Road
Penny Street
Plymouth Street
Poynings Place
Queen Street
Raglan Street
Rosemary Lane
Sea Mill Gardens
Slingsby Close
Somers Road South
Normandy Terrace
Southsea Terrace
St Georges Road
St Georges Square
St Georges Way
St James's Street
St Nicholas Street
St Thomas's Court
St Thomas's Street
Sun Street, The Hard
Three Tun Close
Tower Street
Union Street
Victory Road
Warblington Street
West Street
White Hart Road
Wickham Street
Woodville Drive
Wyndham Mews
Southsea (Wednesday collection)
Addison Road
Albert Grove
Albert Road
Beatrice Road
Boulton Road
Campbell Road
Chelsea Road
Esslemont Road
Fawcett Road
Goodwood Road
Grenville Road
Havelock Road
Holland Road
Inglis Road
Lawrence Road
Leopold Street
Livingstone Road
Londesborough Road
Lorne Road
Norland Road
Outram Road
Oxford Road
Sutherland Road
Victoria Grove
Wilson Grove
Wish Place
Milton (Thursday collection)
Aston Road
Blenheim Court
Canterbury Road
Clegg Road
Devonshire Avenue
Eastfield Road (No's: 1-119;2-124)
Haslemere Road (No's 93-191;108-224)
Hatfield Road
Hellyer Road
Highland Road (No's 97-297;56-176)
Highland Terrace
Hunter Road
Landguard Road (No's 107-185;106-188)
Mafeking Road
Maxwell Road
Methuen Road (No's: 89-169;104-140)
Oliver Road
Pedam Close
Pretoria Road
Reginald Road (No's 111-133;106-184)
Rochester Road
St Albans Road
St Anns Road
Tower Road
Tredegar Road
Westfield Road (No's 107b-235;108-238)
White Cloud Park
Winter Road (No's 1-97;2-94)
Baffins (Friday collection)
Ascot Road
Beasant Close
Cedar Grove
Chasewater Avenue
Chilcote Road
Ebery Grove
Hayling Avenue
Jenkins Grove
Kimbolton Road
Kirpal Road
Lakeside Avenue
Lichfield Road
Marina Grove
Maydman Square
Myrtle Grove
Neville Road
St Pirans Avenue
Stride Avenue
Sunningdale Road
Tamworth Road
Wallisdean Avenue
Wells Close
Whitecliffe Avenue