THE future of a derelict pub that was once a favourite with Pompey fans is uncertain as developers and the council have yet to come to an agreement over affordable homes.

Plans for 12 flats on the site of the Mr Pickwick pub in Milton Road, just around the corner from Fratton Park, could be in jeopardy as a report has shown the developer would lose money if providing affordable homes.

Designs for how the Mr Pickwick pub development could look. Courtesy of HRP Architects

As part of Portsmouth City Council policy developers are expected to market at least 30 per cent of new builds as affordable or pay a cash sum instead. However, an assessment for the land claims both options would not be financially viable.

Mark Holman, of HRP Architects which is working on the project for the applicant, said: 'The council is asking for a percentage of the profit. They are saying if they make more than 5.4 per cent profit they would want a contribution. This is a strange way of doing it.

'The applicant just wants to secure permission to demolish the building. The pub has suffered about three or four break-ins while waiting.

'Fundamentally the it will not work as a pub so it will be developed at some point.'

How the Mr Pickwick used to look

The proposals are due to go to a planning committee meeting next week - the second time this year after concerns were raised before about affordable homes.

If they are approved the site would include six one-bedroom flats, five two-bedroom flats and one three-bedroom flats as well as 13 car parking spaces.

However, city councillor and housing activist Cal Corkery had concerns about the lack of affordable homes. He said: 'In Portsmouth we know homelessness is on the rise massively. More and more on a weekly basis you get families contacting councillors who are either homeless or living in overcrowded or unsafe conditions.

'A way for us to provide this should be through the contribution from developers. I do worry that sometimes councils go along with it too easily.

'Why are they building it in the first place if there's going to be a loss?'

Mr Pickwick closed in 2017. Plans will be discussed at the committee meeting on Wednesday, December 4.