The UK will go to the polls next month for the first December general election in nearly a century.
The government has announced the election will take place on December 12, with prime minister Boris Johnson looking for the Conservative party to achieve a parliamentary majority.
Parties have until 4pm on Thursday November 14 to formally announce who is running, and we already have an idea of who will be contesting some of the seats in the Portsmouth area.
Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt will be looking to keep her seat in Portsmouth North, while in Portsmouth South Labour MP Stephen Morgan will face competition from city council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson, for the Liberal Democrats, and leader of Portsmouth Conservatives Donna Jones.
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has announced that his party will not stand in seats won by the Conservatives in 2017, while the Liberal Democrats and Green Party have also made a Remain alliance pact in some seats.
Here is the list of candidates for each of our local constituencies so far as of November 14 – we will keep this page updated so make sure you come back for the latest information.
READ MORE: Here is why you won’t need your ID to vote in the general election
Portsmouth North
Conservative - Penny Mordaunt
Labour - Amanda Martin
Liberal Democrat - Antonia Harrison
Green Party - Lloyd Day
Brexit Party - Not standing in seats won by the Conservatives in 2017
Other – George Magdwick (independent)
READ MORE: How to register to vote in the general election and when you have to do it by
Portsmouth South
Conservative - Donna Jones
Labour - Stephen Morgan
Liberal Democrat - Gerald Vernon-Jackson
Green Party - not standing as part of anti-Brexit pact
Brexit Party - John Kennedy
Other –
READ MORE: Brexit Party candidate drops out of Portsmouth South general election race
Havant
Conservative - Alan Mak
Labour - Not yet selected
Liberal Democrat - Paul Gray
Green Party - Not yet selected
Brexit Party - Not standing in seats won by the Conservatives in 2017
Other –
READ MORE: Election polling puts Lib Dems beating Labour MP Stephen Morgan in Portsmouth South
Fareham
Conservative - Suella Braverman
Labour - Matthew Randall
Liberal Democrat - Matthew Winnington
Green Party - Nick Lyle
Brexit Party - Not standing in seats won by the Conservatives in 2017
Other -
Gosport
Conservative - Caroline Dinenage
Labour - Tom Chatwin
Liberal Democrat - Martin Pepper
Green - Not yet selected
Brexit Party - Not standing in seats won by the Conservatives in 2017
Other -
Meon Valley
Conservative - Flick Drummond
Labour - Matt Bunday
Liberal Democrat - Lewis North
Green - Not yet selected
Brexit Party - Not standing in seats won by the Conservatives in 2017
Other -