The UK will go to the polls next month for the first December general election in nearly a century.

The government has announced the election will take place on December 12, with prime minister Boris Johnson looking for the Conservative party to achieve a parliamentary majority.

Portsmouth South Tory candidate Donna Jones, with bottom row: Lib Dem candidate Gerald Vernon-Jackson and Labour incumbent Stephen Morgan. Pictures: Habibur Rahman/PA

Although parties have until later this month to formally announce who is running, we already have an idea of who will be contesting some of the seats in the Portsmouth area.

Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt will be looking to keep her seat in Portsmouth North, while in Portsmouth South Labour MP Stephen Morgan will face competition from city council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson, for the Liberal Democrats, and leader of Portsmouth Conservatives Donna Jones.

Here is the list of candidates for each of our local constituencies so far as of November 11 – we will keep this page updated so make sure you come back for the latest information.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson following his audience with Queen Elizabeth II on November 6. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Portsmouth North

Conservative - Penny Mordaunt

Labour - Amanda Martin

Liberal Democrat - Antonia Harrison

Green Party - Lloyd Day

Brexit Party - Angela Hancock

Other – George Magdwick (independent)

Portsmouth South

Conservative - Donna Jones

Labour - Stephen Morgan

Liberal Democrat - Gerald Vernon-Jackson

Green Party - not standing as part of anti-Brexit pact

Brexit Party - Not yet selected

Other –

Havant

Conservative - Alan Mak

Labour - Neil Kendall

Liberal Democrat - Paul Gray

Green Party - Not yet selected

Brexit Party - John Perry

Other –

Fareham

Conservative - Suella Braverman

Labour - Not yet selected

Liberal Democrat - Matthew Winnington

Green Party - Nick Lyle

Brexit Party -

Other -

Gosport

Conservative - Caroline Dinenage

Labour - Tom Chatwin

Liberal Democrat - Martin Pepper

Green -

Brexit Party - John Kennedy

Other -

Meon Valley

Conservative -

Labour - Matt Bunday

Liberal Democrat - Lewis North

Green -

Brexit -

Other -