The UK will go to the polls next month for the first December general election in nearly a century.
The government has announced the election will take place on December 12, with prime minister Boris Johnson looking for the Conservative party to achieve a parliamentary majority.
Although parties have until later this month to formally announce who is running, we already have an idea of who will be contesting some of the seats in the Portsmouth area.
Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt will be looking to keep her seat in Portsmouth North, while in Portsmouth South Labour MP Stephen Morgan will face competition from city council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson, for the Liberal Democrats, and leader of Portsmouth Conservatives Donna Jones.
Here is the list of candidates for each of our local constituencies so far as of November 6 – we will keep this page updated so make sure you come back for the latest information.
Portsmouth North
Conservative - Penny Mordaunt
Labour - Not yet selected
Liberal Democrat - Antonia Harrison
Green Party - Not yet selected
Brexit Party - Angela Hancock
Other –
Portsmouth South
Conservative - Donna Jones
Labour - Stephen Morgan
Liberal Democrat - Gerald Vernon-Jackson
Green Party - Not yet selected
Brexit Party - Not yet selected
Other –
Havant
Conservative - Alan Mak
Labour - Not yet selected
Liberal Democrat - Paul Gray
Green Party - Not yet selected
Brexit Party - Chris Ellis
Other –
Fareham
Conservative - Suella Braverman
Labour - Not yet selected
Liberal Democrat - Matthew Winnington
Green Party - Nick Lyle
Brexit Party -
Other -
Gosport
Conservative - Caroline Dinenage
Labour - Not yet selected
Liberal Democrat - Martin Pepper
Green - Monica Cassidy
Brexit Party - John Kennedy
Other -
Meon Valley
Conservative -
Labour -
Liberal Democrat - Lewis North
Green -
Brexit -
Other -