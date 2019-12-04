A COMEDIAN and Labour activist has said the country needs to look to the future ahead of the general election.

Eddie Izzard visited Portsmouth yesterday in support of Stephen Morgan getting re-elected in Portsmouth South.

3/12/19''Eddie Izzard is visiting Portsmouth to support MP Stephen Morgan for the election.''Pictured: Eddie Izzard taking a selfie with 'My Dog Sighs' Artist at his studio above Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth.'''Picture: Habibur Rahman

Eddie, who has been a member of the party since 1995 and wants to remain in the EU, said: ‘I can understand the older generation have some cultural and traditional people saying let’s go back to the 1950s but surely we need to head toward the 2050s.

‘We give people the option and if you vote for us you will have the option in a referendum.’

READ MORE: Boris Johnson’s girlfriend makes surprise Portsmouth trip to drum up Tory support

He added: ‘I would rather Jeremy be in a different place on that but every party has to be a broad church. If you look at the Tories they are pulling themselves apart over this question.’

3/12/19''Eddie Izzard is visiting Portsmouth to support MP Stephen Morgan for the election.''Pictured: 'My Dog Sighs' Artist, MP Stephen Morgan and Eddie Izzard at the artist's studio above Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth.''Picture: Habibur Rahman

Speaking on antisemitism in the party, Eddie said it needed to be ‘stamped out quicker’.

With Labour pledging £160m for arts funding in primary schools, Eddie commented: ‘We really want to put money into the arts and really push for that because it is part of our DNA and backing off from that is just not the way forward.’

READ MORE: Full list of General Election 2019 candidates for the Portsmouth area

Artist My Dog Sighs agreed: ‘As someone who was in the arts education system for a while I can see how the arts in schools is really suffering at the moment and it is nice to see Labour putting that in the forefront of what is going on.’

Stephen Morgan, who is also a Remainer, added: ‘I believe passionately that arts and culture can make a huge difference to people’s lives and I know Eddie shares that passion.’