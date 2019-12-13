BORIS Johnson hailed his ‘powerful new mandate to get Brexit done’ as his party romped to victory in the 2019 General Election.

The Tory landslide prompted Jeremy Corbyn to announce he will not lead Labour into another election after his party suffered humiliation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaving Conservative Party Headquarters, with partner Carrie Symonds and dog Dilyn in central London as his party romped to victory in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson also lost her seat to the SNP, who made further inroads in Scotland.

But the big winner was Mr Johnson as the Tories won seat after seat in Labour's heartlands.

The Tories held seats in Portsmouth North, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Meon Valley, while Labour’s Stephen Morgan was re-elected in Portsmouth South.

Mr Johnson secured his majority after the Conservatives passed the 326 seat mark this morning.

Mr Corbyn admitted it had been a ‘very disappointing’ night.

The anti-war campaigner, who has represented Islington North since 1983, ran as an outside candidate for the party leadership in 2015 and managed to outlast two Tory prime ministers.

But facing his second General Election defeat, Mr Corbyn said that he would call it a day as leader as he was re-elected in his London seat.

He said he would discuss with the party how to ensure there was a ‘process of reflection’.

‘I will lead the party during this period to ensure this discussion takes place.’

The mood at Mr Johnson's count was much more upbeat as he declared: ‘It does look as though this One Nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done.’

He added: ‘Above all I want to thank the people of this country for turning out to vote in a December election that we didn't want to call but which I think has turned out to be a historic election that gives us now, in this new government, the chance to respect the democratic will of the British people to change this country for the better and to unleash the potential of the entire people of this country.

‘And that is what we will now do, and if we are lucky enough to be returned, as the exit polls seem to suggest, then that work will begin tomorrow... or as I should say, not tomorrow, today!’

Mr Corbyn's party, which had 243 MPs when Parliament was dissolved last month, was heading for its worst result since 1935 after support crumbled in its so-called 'red wall' of formerly safe seats across the north, the Midlands and Wales.

