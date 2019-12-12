VOTERS facing a ‘stark’ choice have turned out in the droves, the Tory leader of Fareham Borough Council has said.

Despite the wet and windy weather, a polling station at Fareham fire station reported more than 850 voters turning out by 9.30pm - compared with an average of around 300 over the last two elections.

On Thursday, December 12, the General Election count took place at Ferneham Hall in Fareham.''Picture: Sarah Standing (121219-3320)

Conservative councillor Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council for more than 20 years, said the exit poll - showing a Conservative majority of more than 60 seats - reflected the 'fear' of Jeremy Corbyn becoming prime minister.

But the Tory party's campaign had hit a few 'bumps' along the way, he said.

READ MORE: LIVE updates as results from Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Meon Valley are announced

Cllr Woodward said: 'Campaigns are always going to be dictated by events, to paraphrase Macmillan.

On Thursday, December 12, the General Election count took place at Ferneham Hall in Fareham.''Pictured is: Labour Party candidate Matthew Randall.''Picture: Sarah Standing (121219-3337)

'But you have to proceed calmly, and Boris has done that.

'There's always going to be bumps in the road, but the Conservatives have run a very clear campaign.

'The choice has never been as stark as it has been this time.'

But Labour activists at the Fareham constituency count at Ferneham Hall remained unmoved by early predictions.

Richard Ryan, election agent for Labour in Fareham, said: 'These polls can be out by a large number - there are a large number of marginal seats. A couple of hundreds of votes can make it all the difference.'

Other candidates said that Brexit had not been the only issue discussed on the doorsteps of voters.

Nick Lyle, the Green Party candidate for the area, said it had been the 'the climate election' as well as the Brexit election.

He said: 'Labour and the Lib Dems have been talking about the green new deal.

'And Boris is a fan of buses - I know he wants to turn all buses electric, but we shall see.'