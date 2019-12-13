CONSERVATIVE Flick Drummond is returning to parliament after winning in the Meon Valley constituency.

Former Portsmouth South MP Mrs Drummond blew the other three Meon Valley candidates out of the water with a 23,555‬ majority on a 72.68 per cent turnout.

Meon Valley MP Flick Drummon at the general election count in Winchester. Picture: Annie Lewis

Her predecessor Sir George Hollingbery won a 25,692 in the 2017 election – with challenger parties giving Meon Valley newcomer Mrs Drummond a challenge.

Mrs Drummond said: ‘I was nervous for the general election because I know you can never take any vote for granted.

‘I owe a lot of the Tory support here to George Hollingbery and the work of local councillors.

‘There’s no doubt in my mind that having campaigned all day in the past four weeks that people want certainty. Whether you voted remain or leave, we have to put faith back in politics, respect the referendum result and deliver on Brexit.

Election candidate for Meon Valley Flick Drummond Conservative

READ MORE: Full list of results for Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Meon Valley

‘We also have to deliver our One Nation manifesto that will make sure everyone is looked after and start putting money back into our public services now we have balanced the books.’

The other three candidates - Liberal Democrat’s Lewis North, Labour’s Matt Bunday and Green’s Malcolm Wallace - were undoubtedly disappointed with the result.

Mr North was second place with 11,716 votes. Labour’s Matt Bunday won 5,644 votes and Green’s Malcolm Wallace had 2,198.

Lib Dem Meon Valley candidate Lewis North in the general election is at the count in Winchester. Picture: Annie Lewis

Mr North said: ‘The Tories have won a majority today and I believe Brexit will be a bad situation to come. We will be there to mop it up in the future.’

‘It’s sad and disappointing. I was actually quite encouraged about our message with our investment in schools and the NHS,’ added Mr Bunday.

‘I think the Labour Party needs to look at the way forward. We have an awful lot more that unites us than divides us.’

Mr Wallace said: ‘I think it’s still a good result for the Greens and we have delivered a positive message.’

Mrs Drummond’s win for a seat in Westminster, which had been held by Sir George for nine years, means she will not stand in the police and crime commissioner elections next year like she planned.

‘I loved being an MP but I would have been happy to do either jobs – but the Conservative team here wanted me back in parliament,’ said Mrs Drummond.

She was Portsmouth South MP from 2015 to 2017. She said she is now looking forward to getting on with Brexit and working with the constituency’s most vulnerable.

Conservative Cllr Rob Humby, deputy leader of Hampshire County Council, said: ‘I have been working with Flick on economy, transport and environment.

‘She has a great interest in helping us reduce motorbike noise on the A32 and also fit special cameras.

‘Like all authorities, we will be looking at our budget and the increased demand in social care in adults and children which we will be working on closely.’