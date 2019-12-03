Have your say

The UK will go to the polls next week for the first December general election in nearly a century.

The vote will take place on December 12, with prime minister Boris Johnson aiming for the Conservative party to achieve a parliamentary majority.

Portsmouth South Tory candidate Donna Jones, with bottom row: Lib Dem candidate Gerald Vernon-Jackson and Labour incumbent Stephen Morgan. Pictures: Habibur Rahman/PA

Nominations for candidates have now closed and councils have confirmed who is standing in seats across the Portsmouth area.

Conservative Penny Mordaunt will be looking to keep her seat in Portsmouth North, while in Portsmouth South Labour’s Stephen Morgan will face competition from city council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson, for the Liberal Democrats, and leader of Portsmouth Conservatives Donna Jones.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has announced that his party will not stand in seats won by the Conservatives in 2017, while the Liberal Democrats and Green Party have also made a Remain alliance pact in some seats, including Portsmouth South.

Here is the list of candidates for each of our local constituencies:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson following his audience with Queen Elizabeth II on November 6. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Portsmouth North

Conservative - Penny Mordaunt

Labour - Amanda Martin

Liberal Democrat - Antonia Harrison

Green Party - Lloyd Day

Brexit Party - Not standing in seats won by the Conservatives in 2017

Other – George Magdwick (independent)

Portsmouth South

Conservative - Donna Jones

Labour - Stephen Morgan

Liberal Democrat - Gerald Vernon-Jackson

Green Party - not standing as part of anti-Brexit pact

Brexit Party - John Kennedy

Other – Steven George (The Justice & Anti-Corruption Party)

Havant

Conservative - Alan Mak

Labour - Rosamund Knight

Liberal Democrat - Paul Gray

Green Party - John Colman

Brexit Party - Not standing in seats won by the Conservatives in 2017

Other – Alan Black (Social Democratic Party)

Fareham

Conservative - Suella Braverman

Labour - Matthew Randall

Liberal Democrat - Matthew Winnington

Green Party - Nick Lyle

Brexit Party - Not standing in seats won by the Conservatives in 2017

Other –

Gosport

Conservative - Caroline Dinenage

Labour - Tom Chatwin

Liberal Democrat - Martin Pepper

Green - Zoe Aspinall

Brexit Party - Not standing in seats won by the Conservatives in 2017

Other -

Meon Valley

Conservative - Flick Drummond

Labour - Matthew Bunday

Liberal Democrat - Lewis North

Green - Malcolm Wallace

Brexit Party - Not standing in seats won by the Conservatives in 2017

Other -