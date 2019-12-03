The UK will go to the polls next week for the first December general election in nearly a century.
The vote will take place on December 12, with prime minister Boris Johnson aiming for the Conservative party to achieve a parliamentary majority.
Nominations for candidates have now closed and councils have confirmed who is standing in seats across the Portsmouth area.
Conservative Penny Mordaunt will be looking to keep her seat in Portsmouth North, while in Portsmouth South Labour’s Stephen Morgan will face competition from city council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson, for the Liberal Democrats, and leader of Portsmouth Conservatives Donna Jones.
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has announced that his party will not stand in seats won by the Conservatives in 2017, while the Liberal Democrats and Green Party have also made a Remain alliance pact in some seats, including Portsmouth South.
Here is the list of candidates for each of our local constituencies:
Portsmouth North
Conservative - Penny Mordaunt
Labour - Amanda Martin
Liberal Democrat - Antonia Harrison
Green Party - Lloyd Day
Brexit Party - Not standing in seats won by the Conservatives in 2017
Other – George Magdwick (independent)
Portsmouth South
Conservative - Donna Jones
Labour - Stephen Morgan
Liberal Democrat - Gerald Vernon-Jackson
Green Party - not standing as part of anti-Brexit pact
Brexit Party - John Kennedy
Other – Steven George (The Justice & Anti-Corruption Party)
Havant
Conservative - Alan Mak
Labour - Rosamund Knight
Liberal Democrat - Paul Gray
Green Party - John Colman
Brexit Party - Not standing in seats won by the Conservatives in 2017
Other – Alan Black (Social Democratic Party)
Fareham
Conservative - Suella Braverman
Labour - Matthew Randall
Liberal Democrat - Matthew Winnington
Green Party - Nick Lyle
Brexit Party - Not standing in seats won by the Conservatives in 2017
Gosport
Conservative - Caroline Dinenage
Labour - Tom Chatwin
Liberal Democrat - Martin Pepper
Green - Zoe Aspinall
Brexit Party - Not standing in seats won by the Conservatives in 2017
Meon Valley
Conservative - Flick Drummond
Labour - Matthew Bunday
Liberal Democrat - Lewis North
Green - Malcolm Wallace
Brexit Party - Not standing in seats won by the Conservatives in 2017
