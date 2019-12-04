The UK will go to the polls next week for the first December general election in nearly a century.

The vote will take place on December 12, with prime minister Boris Johnson aiming for the Conservative party to achieve a parliamentary majority.

Nominations for candidates have now closed and councils have confirmed who is standing in seats across the Portsmouth area.

Conservative Penny Mordaunt will be looking to keep her seat in Portsmouth North, while in Portsmouth South Labour’s Stephen Morgan will face competition from city council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson, for the Liberal Democrats, and leader of Portsmouth Conservatives Donna Jones.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has announced that his party will not stand in seats won by the Conservatives in 2017, while the Liberal Democrats and Green Party have also made a Remain alliance pact in some seats, including Portsmouth South.

Here is the list of candidates for each of our local constituencies, listed by surname in alphabetical order:

Portsmouth North

Lloyd Day (Green)

Antonia Harrison (Lib Dem)

George Magdwick (Ind)

Amanda Martin (Lab)

Penny Mordaunt (Con)

Portsmouth South

Steven George (The Justice & Anti-Corruption Party)

Donna Jones (Con)

John Kennedy (Brexit)

Stephen Morgan (Lab)

Gerald Vernon-Jackson (Lib Dem)

Havant

Alan Black (Social Democratic Party)

John Colman (Green)

Paul Gray (Lib Dem)

Rosamund Knight (Lab)

Alan Mak (Con)

Fareham

Suella Braverman (Con)

Nick Lyle (Green)

Matthew Randall (Lab)

Matthew Winnington (Lib Dem)

Gosport

Zoe Aspinall (Green)

Tom Chatwin (Lab)

Caroline Dinenage (Con)

Martin Pepper (Lib Dem)

Meon Valley

Matthew Bunday (Lab)

Flick Drummond (Con)

Lewis North (Lib Dem)

Malcolm Wallace (Green)

East Hampshire

Gaynor Austin (Lab)

David Buxton (Lib Dem)

Damian Hinds (Con)

Jim Makin (Ukip)

Zoe Parker (Green)

Eddie Trotter (The Justice and Anti-Corruption Party)