THE votes have been counted and the results for the general election are now in.

Residents across the Portsmouth area have been casting their votes to decide who will represent them as their MP in Parliament.

The Gosport count underway. Picture: Steve Reid (121219-1370)

The exit poll is predicting that the Tories are on course for a large majority and its best result since 1987.

Here is the full list of results in the seats across our area.

We will be updating the list throughout the night.

These are the results for the 2019 general election:

Portsmouth North

Lloyd Day (Green)

Antonia Harrison (Lib Dem)

George Magdwick (Ind)

Amanda Martin (Lab)

Penny Mordaunt (Con)

Turnout:

Result:

Portsmouth South

Steven George (The Justice & Anti-Corruption Party)

Donna Jones (Con)

John Kennedy (Brexit)

Stephen Morgan (Lab)

Gerald Vernon-Jackson (Lib Dem)

Turnout: 64%

Result:

Gosport

Zoe Aspinall (Green)

Tom Chatwin (Lab)

Caroline Dinenage (Con)

Martin Pepper (Lib Dem)

Turnout: 66.25%

Result:

Havant

Alan Black (Social Democratic Party)

John Colman (Green)

Paul Gray (Lib Dem)

Rosamund Knight (Lab)

Alan Mak (Con)

Turnout: 64.02%

Result:

Fareham

Suella Braverman (Con)

Nick Lyle (Green)

Matthew Randall (Lab)

Matthew Winnington (Lib Dem)

Turnout: 73%

Result:

Meon Valley

Matthew Bunday (Lab)

Flick Drummond (Con)

Lewis North (Lib Dem)

Malcolm Wallace (Green)

Result:

Turnout:

