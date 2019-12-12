ALTHOUGH the exit poll indicates another Conservative win in Gosport, candidates from other parties hope they have done enough to keep her on her toes.

The constituency has been a Conservative safe seat since its creation in 1976 and following the exit poll, the town's Tories have voiced their delight at a potential majority.

Chairman of the Gosport Conservative Party George MacAleese at the count for the general election in December 2019

Chairman of the Conservative Party in Gosport, George MacAleese, said: 'It's better than we expected. I was hoping for a majority of 25 or so, but this is great for us.

'I'm expecting a win for Caroline Dinenage tonight, with a majority of around 40,000.

'From what we've seen at the polling stations it's been exceptionally busy so I imagine there'll be quite a high turnout as well. It's good to have so many people engaging with politics.'

According to senior Conservatives, Ms Dinenage isn't due to arrive at the count until the ‘last possible moment’.

There is a bleak outlook for Labour and the Greens, with the exit poll predicting 191 seats and one seat respectively. But there are hopes these will prove incorrect.

Labour candidate Tom Chatwin is still positive about his chances, and hopes he's given his Conservative counterpart some food for thought.

'Exit polls have been wrong before,' he said.

'I'm remaining optimistic - we are really pleased with how our campaign went.

'More than anywhere else, the safe seats like Gosport need tough opposition to show people like Caroline Dinenage that their positions aren't a shoe-in.

‘We had hundreds of volunteers helping with our campaign in the town and even if Ms Dinenage does win, hopefully we've forced her to up her game.'

Samantha Pollard from the Green Party said: 'For any party in Gosport it's an uphill battle, but seeing that exit poll was quite disheartening.

'I don't think this is due to our alliance with the Liberal Democrats, but just that people are voting for Brexit - it's a repeat of the referendum. Evidently, Boris Johnson's 'Get Brexit Done' mantra has worked. It's a shame.'

Cllr Murray Johnstone from the Liberal Democrats says his party's representative, Cllr Martin Pepper, will be at the count shortly.

'I think our campaign went quite well. In the past couple of elections we've done quite badly here but we'll wait and see how it goes tonight.

'We still fancy our chances as being pretty good.'