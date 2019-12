Click here for our list of General Election results from every seat, including in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Meon Valley.

1. Portsmouth North Penny Mordaunt, Conservative. Votes: 28,172. Vote share: 61.4 per cent. Vote share change: + 6.6 per cent. Registered voters: 71,299. Majority: 15,780. Habibur Rahman JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

2. Portsmouth South Stephen Morgan, Labour. Votes: 23,068. Vote share: 48.6 per cent. Vote share change: + 7.6 per cent. Registered voters: 74,186. Majority: 5,363. Habibur Rahman JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Fareham Suella Braverman, Conservative. Votes: 36,459. Vote share: 63.7 per cent. Vote share change: + 0.7 per cent. Registered voters: 78,337. Majority: 26,086. Sarah Standing JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

4. Gosport Caroline Dinenage, Conservative. Votes: 32,226. Vote share: 66.5 per cent. Vote share change: + 4.6 per cent. Registered voters: 73,569. Majority: 23,278. Steve Reid JPIMedia Buy a Photo

