ON A dank and dismal winter evening, the result of the ‘most important election in a generation’ is set to play out.

It’s been 96 years since the last December election and two years since the 2017 poll, which left parliament paralysed in Brexit limbo.

Vote counters at Portsmouth Guildhall for the general election held on December 12 in 2019. Picture: Habibur Rahman

And as the rain pours in Portsmouth’s Guildhall Square, an army of volunteers are furiously sifting through today’s results from the polls.

Carried inside large, black containers with ‘ballot boxes’ splashed across them in bold white letters, the volunteers will be tallying up the results throughout the night and into the early hours of the morning.

And if the exit poll is anything to go on, it looks like a Conservative victory is on the cards, with the Tories predicted to secure a majority in the Commons.

Lib Dem Portsmouth North candidate Antonia Harrison at Portsmouth Guildhall for the general election count. Picture: Habibur Rahman

But in Portsmouth, the battleground is less clear. The marginal seat of Portsmouth South will be the most interesting contest of the night.

It’s previously been held by all three of the main parties - Labour last, Tories before that and Liberal Democrats in the years before.

However, the contest could be anyone’s to win - or lose. Various polls and predictions have tipped all three parties as winners at points during the campaign.

It's a result that eager journalists from news organisations across the UK will be keeping a close eye on.

Portsmouth Guildhall where the general election count is being held for Portsmouth South and Portsmouth North on December 12 2019. Picture: Habibur Rahman

An assortment of television cameras are already lined up to capture the moment, with reporters tapping away on laptops.

Meanwhile, councillors from various political parties are beginning to gather, some anxiously watching from the stands, while others, hoping to get an early indication on how things are going, have ventured past red rope separating the press from the count volunteers.

Outside Guildhall, the last few Christmas shoppers and winter revellers from the city’s ice rink are beginning to make their way home.

Gerald Vernon-Jackson at the Portsmouth Guildhall for the general election count. Picture: Habibur Rahman

By the time the sun comes up and the city centre begins to fill, the landscape of British politics could be a very different place.

Candidates have not given up hope in spite of exit poll

Labour’s Amanda Martin was hopeful about her party’s chance in Portsmouth North - a constituency that was red before the reign of Tory heavyweight Penny Mordaunt.

Ms Martin said: ‘I am hopeful.

‘I went to every single polling station today and the reaction I had was positive and lots of people were saying well done and thanks for running.

‘This constituency was Labour nine years ago. It might not happen tonight, sometimes it takes more than one attempt to win a seat.

‘But I think we’ve run a really positive campaign and we want to make this more about the state of the country - the NHS, education, social care and the Waspi women than anything else.’

But Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Portsmouth South Lib Dem candidate, was less happy.

After seeing the exit poll he said: ‘Nationally it went very, very badly unfortunately and we lost half of our support over the period of the election.’