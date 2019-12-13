General Election 2019: how high was turnout in Portsmouth and the rest of the UK?

Have your say

Turnout was down compared to the 2017 election, while support for Labour dropped by over two million.

Boris Johnson has emerged this morning as the UK's Prime Minister after the Conservative Party claimed a bruising majority.

Two-thirds of the UK electorate - 47,587,254 in total - cast their vote at the 2019 General Election, down slightly on the 2017 election.

With one seat still to declare, the turnout stands at 67.3 %, approximately 1.5% less than the previous election.

Portsmouth turnout

Portsmouth North

Turnout: 64.4%

Change: -1.8%

Portsmouth South

Turnout: 63.9%

Change: +0.1%

Gosport

Turnout: 65.9%

Change: -0.9%

Havant

Turnout: 63.7%

Change: -0.2%

Fareham

Turnout: 73.1%

Change: +0.8%

Meon Valley

Turnout: 72.4%

Change: -0.6%

Hampshire East

Turnout: 74.4%

Change: -0.3%

Losing the popular vote

Swathes of traditional Labour supporters appear to have swapped their loyalties for the Conservatives, with 13,905,520 voters in total casting their vote in favour of Johnson's party - up from 13,636,684 in 2017.

This dwarfed Labour's total of 10,282,632, dropping from 12,878,460 in 2017.

Despite losing a seat, the Liberal Democrats saw an increase in votes across the board, winning 3,662,297 of the popular vote - up from 2,371,910.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) saw a dramatic growth in their popular vote, increasing from 977,569 to 1,242,380.

How did turnout vary by country?

England's turnout was down on the 2017 General Election from 69.1% to 67.4%.

Scotland meanwhile saw a spike in voters with 68.1% of the electorate voting compared to 66.5% in 2017.

In Wales there was a significant drop in turnout of 2%, dipping from 68.6% in 2017 to 66.6%.

Turnout was also significantly down in Northern Ireland with just 61.8% turnout, down from 65.4%.