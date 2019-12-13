Two of the candidates standing for Meon Valley seat in the General Election have shared their thoughts on how well the parties are doing.

Liberal Democrat candidate Lewis North and the Green Party’s Malcolm Wallace are the only candidates present at the Meon Valley at River Side Leisure Park, Winchester, at this time.

Lib Dem Meon Valley candidate Lewis North in the general election is at the count in Winchester. Picture: Annie Lewis

Mr North, who is standing as a Liberal Democrat candidate, says he thinks his campaign for Meon Valley has been ‘positive’ but nationally, it hasn’t been good.

The Conservative candidate Flick Drummon is tipped to win the safe Tory seat.

He said: ‘The national situation is diabolical but I think we have ran a positive campaign here.

‘I think we’re going to do quite well in Swanmore and hopefully Wickham. I think our constituency has really liked having a young and enthusiastic candidate.

‘Flick Drummond has run a poor campaign in my opinion because she has been complacent.’

Malcolm Wallace, who is representing the Green Party, said there’s been a mix of positives and negatives in his campaign.

He explains: ‘We have raised the profile of the climate change debate and made it one of the key issues in this election. It’s one of the biggest issues in the world right now.

‘We have tried to make it a big part of this election but who knows if it’s enough.’

Tory Sir George Hollingbery stepped down from parliament this year, having first being elected to Meon Valley in 2010.