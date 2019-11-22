General Election 2019: Portsmouth North candidate invites voters to join her in city pubs

Have your say

A CITY parliamentary candidate has found an 'innovative' way to hear the concerns of constituents in the build up to the general election.

Conservative Penny Mordaunt, who will be vying for votes in Portsmouth North, is asking residents to visit her in local pubs rather than turning up on their doorsteps to talk about issues important to them.

Voters will receive flyers telling them which pub she will be in ahead of time.

In a tweet last night former defence secretary, Ms Mordaunt, said: 'People don’t like opening their door late at night, so from 7.30pm I’ll be in a Portsmouth boozer if you want a chat.

'You’ll get a flyer a couple of days prior telling you when I’m in your local.

'Heard views last night at The Phoenix, Hilsea. TY! #WinterElectionInnovation.'

Ms Mordaunt will be looking to be re-selected in Portsmouth North, which she won in 2010.

Candidates also running for the seat are Amanda Martin for the Labour Party, Antonia Harrison for the Lib Dems, Lloyd Day for the Greens and George Madgwick as an independent.