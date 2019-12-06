General Election 2019: Portsmouth South voters have their say

AS Brexit continues to dominate national headlines ahead of this month's general election, several residents in Portsmouth South have admitted it is a key influence on what way they will cast their votes.

Who wins the three-way marginal seat could ultimately be decided by which Brexit policy sways the voters.

Portsmouth South voter Andrea Rivera is concerned about the impact of Brexit on his job

For Commercial Road resident John Wyatt it was important that people use their vote on December 12.

The 62-year-old said: 'I will be voting. I don't normally to be honest but I think this is a really important election.

'Personally I believe we should stay in the European market. I am a bit of an armchair historian and I think we are stronger together than separate.

'In terms of the parties it's all swings and roundabouts though. I would always vote if I thought there was an extreme left wing or extreme right wing.'

Barry Martin from Fratton with be voting Conservative

University worker Andrea Rivera, 36, has lived in Southsea for 15 years after moving to the UK from Italy.

Although he was undecided on who to vote for, he knew which issues were important to him. 'I know that homelessness and climate change are big problems in Portsmouth,' he said.

'And I think the Brexit referendum was a bit of a farce. People didn't have the right notion of what they were voting for. It was more about voting based on feelings than facts. It happened a few years ago, people might have changed their minds.'

He had concerns about how Brexit could impact his work. Andrea added: 'I work at the university in the science department and I know we are better off working with other universities in the EU, it's better to collaborate.

University of Portsmouth student Josh Bown will not be voting in this election

'There's also been a reduction in funding for universities because the UK can't apply for EU funding.'

History student at the University of Portsmouth, Josh Bown, won't be voting either in Portsmouth South or his hometown of Oxford. The 20-year-old said: 'I know I should have voted but I haven't got round to registering.

'I wouldn't have voted to leave the EU but I was too young to vote when it happened. It is frustrating that I couldn't vote on it.'

Some had quite strong views on what leaving the EU would mean.

Gunwharf resident PJ Hall, 70, said: 'I voted liberal again. I am opposed to Brexit and I just think it's evil what is happening.'

Barry Martin, 69, from Fratton said: 'I always vote. We didn't fight two world wars for nothing.

'I will be voting for the Conservatives, which here is Donna Jones. I agree with all her policies. But I am fed up with hearing about Brexit now.'

However, for Gerry Mclaverty, 66, who lives in Eldon Street in Southsea, Brexit was not influencing his vote. He said: 'I always vote. People fought to have the right for free speech.

'I originally voted to come out of the EU. But I will be voting for the Lib Dems, not because I'm a pro-remainer but I don't want the Tories to get in.'