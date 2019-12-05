ENCOMPASSING the north of one of the UK’s most densely populated cities, the Portsmouth North constituency spans a variety of areas.

From wards at the heart of Portsea Island such as North End and Landport to the more suburban neighbourhoods like Drayton and Farlington, its residents face a range of issues.

Tory candidate Penny Mordaunt, who will be standing for re-selection, has represented the constituency since 2010 when she took the seat from Labour and Co-op MP Sarah McCarthy-Fry.

Since then Ms Mordaunt has always won with a strong majority.

And in 2016, the Leave campaign won there with a higher percentage than the national result. A resounding 63.69 per cent voted to leave the EU - much higher than the 51.76 per cent in Portsmouth South.

Dubbed the ‘Brexit election’ this could therefore be what ultimately swings the votes this December 12, however, there are several other issues residents and community groups will be taking into consideration.

Here's what's on the minds of Portsmouth North voters

There’s no denying climate change has been a politically-charged topic this year.

Earlier in 2019 Portsmouth City Council followed in the footsteps of 49 other local authorities by declaring a climate emergency and vowing to reach zero net carbon emissions by 2030.

From data compiled by the council it’s clear that the biggest worry for local residents is the air they breathe.

Nick Sebley, one of the organisers for Portsmouth Extinction Rebellion, said: ‘Areas of Portsmouth have had illegal levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) for nine years.

‘The impacts on health are very serious and include an increased chance of miscarriage, asthma and respiratory diseases, and even mental health problems.

‘And this is not just about NO2, we also know particulate matter in Portsmouth is too high. The World Health Organisation has said there are no safe limits of particulate matter and Portsmouth has got some of the highest levels in the country.’

One of the main roads connecting the north to the south is facing the worst levels of air pollution.

Mr Sebley added: ‘The worst place is London Road, which turns into Kingston Road and Fratton Road. That’s where pollution levels are really high.

‘We need politicians and government to act and improve cycling infrastructure and public transport in the city. Why should we be putting children’s health at risk in this way?’

City traders have also warned about independent businesses in the north being ‘forgotten’ after the council chose to bid for a government high streets grant to benefit Commercial Road and Fratton Road, instead of North End.

Steve Courtnell, the founder of Pie and Vinyl in Castle Road, and member of the Castle Road Traders’ Association, said: ‘I do think they have been forgotten. We have said many times that we would love to open up a shop in North End but there is not the incentive to do so.

‘Those small shops in the north give the city their identity, they should be rewarded. If there was an incentive to take our business to the north we would consider that.’

The council’s first bid for cash was rejected, but a second bid has resulted in Commercial Road and Fratton Road being shortlisted.

An area that also divides the two halves of the city is housing supply. Currently the only large sections of unoccupied land on Portsea Island are in Tipner West and Tipner East, where plans could see thousands of new homes built there.

Martin Willoughby, member of the East St Thomas Residents Forum, said: ‘There’s an influx of large shared homes in the south because developers can make more money cramming nine people into one home.

’It’s a shame when there’s a lot of land in the north of the city that could be developed, but it all seems to have taken so long to get anything done.’

Candidates standing for election in Portsmouth North are Penny Mordaunt for the Conservative Party, Amanda Martin for Labour, Antonia Harrison for the Lib Dems, Lloyd Day for the Greens and independent George Madgwick.