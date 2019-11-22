General Election 2019: the latest odds for the UK and Portsmouth constituencies

The United Kingdom goes to the polls next month for the country’s third General Election in four years.

Current Prime Minister Boris Johnson and leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn are the chief contenders to enter Number 10, with the leader of the Conservatives fancied by the bookies at 1/4 to emerge as the country’s leader in the early hours of December 13.

The UK goes to the polls on December 12 (Getty Images)

Corbyn is less fancied at 5/2, while the leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson, who earlier this month made the audacious claim that she was “Britain’s next Prime Minister'' is an outsider, with odds of 33/1.

According to bookmakers, the most likely outcome of the General Election is a Conservative majority with odds currently floating at 1/2. A hung parliament is the second most probable outcome with odds of 7/4. A Labour majority is highly unlikely if odds are to be believed - that result is listed as 25/1.

Local odds

Portsmouth South was hotly contested at he 2017 Genral Election and the bookies are expecting an equally close contest.

The Conservatives are slight favourites to wrestle control of the seat from Labour at Evens, while the Liberal Democrats are slightly behind at 17/10. Current holders are third-favourites with odds of 3/1.

Penny Mordaunt is backed to hold onto Portsmouth North with bookies backing her as 1/25 favourite. Labour are a distance behind in the betting stakes with odds of 10/1, while the Lib Dems are further still at 66/1.

Gosport and Fareham are traditional Conservative seats and will likely remain so following the 2019 General Election - they're 1/200 favourites, while Labour are rated at 25/1 in the former and 22/1 the latter.

And it's a similar story in Havant where the Tories are 1/100 favourites, with Labour ranked 16/1 outsiders. Meon Valley also sees Boris Johnson's party backed at 1/200 compared to 50/1 and 66/1 for the Lib Dems and the Labour Party.

The picture is marginally better for Labour and the Lib Dems in East Hampshire where the Conservatives are mere 1/50 favourites. Lib Dems are second favourites at 12/1 and Labour a distant third at 25/1.