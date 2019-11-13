General Election 2019: The News and the University of Portsmouth team up for hustings to quiz candidates

The clock is ticking until the day of the General Election – December 12 – and now you have a chance to put your questions to the candidates standing in the two Portsmouth seats.

The News has teamed up with the University of Portsmouth to run two hustings, which will be free to enter.

Candidates from the major parties have agreed to appear and debate the important issues facing the city, as well as take questions from the audience.

The first is on Tuesday, November 19 for Portsmouth South, and that for the north of the city follows a week later on Tuesday, November 26.

For both, doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start and will end at 8.30pm. Both are at the University of Portsmouth’s Eldon Building in Middle Street, Somers Town.

The closing date for candidates to be nominated to stand in the election has not yet passed, but so far attendees confirmed for Portsmouth South are Labour incumbent Stephen Morgan, Conservative candidate Donna Jones and Liberal Democrat hopeful Gerald Vernon-Jackson.

For Portsmouth North, Penny Mordaunt, who has held the seat since 2010, has agreed to attend, as has Labour’s Amanda Martin and Antonia Harrison for the Lib Dems. All candidates have been invited.

Editor of The News Mark Waldron, who will be chairing the event, said: ‘Hustings such as these are a great chance to quiz candidates and hear first-hand about their hopes and plans for our city. We know residents in Portsmouth care deeply about our future and there are so many issues – not just Brexit but the navy, our economy and the environment – to talk about.’

The university’s vice chancellor Professor Graham Galbraith said: ‘The University of Portsmouth is delighted to be hosting election hustings for the candidates standing in both Portsmouth constituencies. Voting is the life-blood of democracy but it is also vital that people engage, quiz, and challenge everyone who aspires to be an MP for our great city. I look forward to both events.’

To register for the Portsmouth South hustings on Tuesday, November 19, click here.

To register for Portsmouth North on Tuesday, November 26, click here.