Millions of people across the UK will be heading to polling stations today to decide who will form the country’s government.

Voting is open from 7am to 10pm after weeks of campaigning from the UK’s political parties.

The News will have a team of reporters and photographers at all of our local election counts to bring you the latest updates, reaction, photos and interviews with the candidates.

Our coverage will start from 7pm with our live blog on portsmouth.co.uk, which will include more information on the candidates and seats plus the result of the exit poll at 10pm.

Our reporters will be interviewing those standing in our constituencies and getting the general feeling from the political parties.

We will bring you the results as they are announced, both through social media and on our website. We will then have interviews with each of the winning candidates.

The counts we will be attending include Portsmouth North, Portsmouth South, Gosport, Havant and Fareham.

Throughout the night and Friday morning we will also have the latest national news and reaction from our local constituencies.