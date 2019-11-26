The News and the University of Portsmouth are hosting a hustings for Portsmouth North candidates tonight ahead of the general election.

Mark Waldron, editor of The News, will be chairing the event at the University of Portsmouth’s Eldon Building in Middle Street, Somers Town.

Picture: Habibur Rahman

Tonight’s hustings starts at 7pm, and you can watch it live on the video player at the top of this page. The live stream will start shortly before 7pm.

Some of the candidates for the Portsmouth North seat will be taking part tonight. Here is the full list of candidates for the seat:

Conservative - Penny Mordaunt

Labour - Amanda Martin

Liberal Democrat - Antonia Harrison

Green Party - Lloyd Day

Other – George Magdwick (independent)

Students and staff from the University of Portsmouth’s TV and Broadcast department will be filming tonight’s event, with the stream being shown on The News’ website.

Candidates will debate the important issues facing the city, as well as take questions from the audience.

Mark Waldron said: ‘Hustings such as these are a great chance to quiz candidates and hear first-hand about their hopes and plans for our city. We know residents in Portsmouth care deeply about our future and there are so many issues – not just Brexit but the navy, our economy and the environment – to talk about.’

The university’s vice chancellor Professor Graham Galbraith said: ‘The University of Portsmouth is delighted to be hosting election hustings for the candidates standing in both Portsmouth constituencies. Voting is the life-blood of democracy but it is also vital that people engage, quiz, and challenge everyone who aspires to be an MP for our great city. I look forward to both events.’