The News and the University of Portsmouth are hosting a hustings for Portsmouth South candidates tonight ahead of the general election.

Mark Waldron, editor of The News, will be chairing the event at the University of Portsmouth’s Eldon Building in Middle Street, Somers Town.

Portsmouth South Tory candidate Donna Jones and the Brexit Party's candidate John Kennedy, with bottom row: Lib Dem candidate Gerald Vernon-Jackson and Labour incumbent Stephen Morgan. Also taking part tonight is Steven George from the Justice and Anti-Corruption party. Pictures: Habibur Rahman/PA/John Kennedy

Tonight’s hustings starts at 7pm, and you can watch it live on the video player at the top of this page. The live stream will start shortly before 7pm.

Here are the candidates taking part in tonight’s hustings:

Conservative - Donna Jones

Labour - Stephen Morgan

The Justice & Anti-Corruption Party – Steven George

Brexit Party - John Kennedy

Liberal Democrat - Gerald Vernon-Jackson

Students and staff from the University of Portsmouth’s TV and Broadcast department will be filming tonight’s event, with the stream being shown on The News’ website.

Candidates will debate the important issues facing the city, as well as take questions from the audience.

A second hustings for Portsmouth North candidates is being held at the same venue next Tuesday.

Mark Waldron said: ‘Hustings such as these are a great chance to quiz candidates and hear first-hand about their hopes and plans for our city. We know residents in Portsmouth care deeply about our future and there are so many issues – not just Brexit but the navy, our economy and the environment – to talk about.’

The university’s vice chancellor Professor Graham Galbraith said: ‘The University of Portsmouth is delighted to be hosting election hustings for the candidates standing in both Portsmouth constituencies. Voting is the life-blood of democracy but it is also vital that people engage, quiz, and challenge everyone who aspires to be an MP for our great city. I look forward to both events.’