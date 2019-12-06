General Election 2019: What are Meon Valley residents concerned about?

DESPITE being a relatively new constituency Meon Valley has already cemented itself as one of the safest Tory seats in the whole of the UK.

In 2017 Conservative candidate Sir George Hollingbery won the seat for a third time in a row with a majority of more than 25,000 votes.

Wellington Way, Waterlooville, which comes under the Meon Valley seat

So during any other election period it would be easy to assume the area, which largely stretches across a section of the South Downs National Park and its bordering towns and villages, from Bishop’s Waltham and Wickham in the west to Waterlooville in the east, will remain blue.

But this is no ordinary election and with parties promising different Brexit outcomes candidates have been fiercely fighting for votes.

Similar to the national vote, the result of the 2016 referendum in Meon Valley was fairly close with 51.93 per cent voting to leave and 48.07 per cent to remain.

For many voters, therefore, Brexit policy will have an influence on the decision they make on December 12.

David Picton-Jones from Curdridge

Retired David Picton-Jones, from Curdridge, said: 'I think the Tories have got us into a dreadful state. I am a remainer and dead against Brexit.

‘Of course I will be voting.

‘I will be voting Labour because they came second in the general election in 2017 and they are the primary candidates to stand against the terrible government.

'But there are other issues such as housing - particularly housing for young people because there isn't enough. Public transport links in Meon Valley need sorting and I also share concerns about the NHS, education and the economy.'

Durley resident, Lucian Haller, agreed. The 69-year-old said: 'I will be voting, it's very important.

'Of course Brexit is a big issue. I think it will be pretty disastrous if the Tories get in. I will probably go for the Lib Dems.'

Turnout in Meon Valley is traditionally higher than average, with 72 per cent of the electorate casting a vote in 2017.

However, for some political fatigue was starting to set it.

Jeanette Wilson, 62, from Swanmore said: 'I'm not sure if I am going to vote at all this year. It's knowing who to vote for that's the problem - I haven't made my mind up yet.

'I definitely think the NHS and education are the most important issues.

'I originally voted to come out of the EU. Now I'm just waiting for it to go through one way or the other.'

But others had strong feelings about making their votes count.

Julie-Lynn Heseltine, 57, who runs a boutique in Wickham added: 'People fought for the right to vote.

'Brexit is an important issue for me but also pensions and the recent changes. Instead of getting my pension at 60 I now have to wait until I'm 67.

'I will probably vote for the Conservatives because I just don't know who else should win.'

Shedfield resident Nicki Oliver, 54, added: 'Of course I will vote, people died so that we could vote.

'I think we should be staying in the EU and I think a lot of the south parishes are pro-Europe.

'I will be voting Lib Dem because I agree with all their policies.'

The Meon Valley seat was formed in 2010 as an extra Hampshire constituency with electoral wards from East Hampshire, Havant and Winchester districts.

Candidates vying for votes on December 12 are Flick Drummond, for the Conservative Party, Matt Bunday for Labour, Lewis North for the Lib Dems and Malcolm Wallace for the Green Party.

Its former MP, Sir George Hollingbery, stepped down in November, despite being initially adopted for the seat by the constituency’s Conservative association.