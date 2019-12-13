Have your say

AT FIRST glance it would appear nothing has changed in south Hampshire following the night's general election.

All parties in Portsmouth South, North, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Meon Valley held on to their seats, and all but one were returned to the same person.

Election count at Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Habibur Rahman

However, things have changed for political groups in those constituencies as all bar one managed to significantly increase their majorities - further cementing their strongholds in the areas.

Although in no way the largest majority perhaps the most unexpected was the one seen in Portsmouth South.

This seat had promised to be close between Labour, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats.

READ MORE: Penny Mordaunt injured in campaign as dog bite leaves her 'spewing blood everywhere'

Labour's Stephen Morgan won by more than tripling his 2017 majority of 1,554 to 5,363.

In nearby areas, however, results were far more resounding.

Mr Morgan's neighbour to the north, former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt raised her majority from 9,965 to 15,780 in the Portsmouth North seat.

Her Conservative colleagues fared similarly well. Caroline Dinenage remained a strong force in Gosport with a majority of 23,278 up from 17,211 in 2017.

And in Havant Alan Mak was secure in his seat with a majority of 21,792 compared to 15,956 at the last election.

Fareham's Suella Braverman increased her 2017 majority of 21,555 to 26,086.

READ MORE: LIVE updates as results from Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Meon Valley are announced

Only returning MP Flick Drummond saw a diminished majority. Mrs Drummond replaced Tory Sir George Hollingbery who stepped down in Meon Valley - but she did not manage to beat his majority. Former Portsmouth South MP Mrs Drummond won by 23,555, less than Sir George's 25,692 in 2017.

As Tories tightened their grip in Hampshire, nationwide the Conservative Party stormed to victory claiming some seats held by Labour politicians for many years.

And while the Brexit Party failed to win any seats, could a Tory majority government see an end to the Brexit impasse?