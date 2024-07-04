General Election 2024 live: Portsmouth area residents head to the polls after weeks of political campaigning
Millions of people will cast their vote between 7am and 10pm to have their say on how the UK is run, with 18 constituencies across Portsmouth and Hampshire up for grabs. The Conservatives have been in government for 14 years and are aiming to extend that term, but Labour, the Liberal Democrats, Green Party, Reform UK and others are all hot on their heels.
Voters will all be choosing their preferred candidates for Portsmouth North, Portsmouth South, Gosport, Fareham and Waterlooville, Havant, East Hampshire, Chichester and others. Opinion polls suggesting Labour is on course to secure a big majority in the House of Commons and form a new government.
It is the first General Election where voters will need to show photographic ID before they can receive their ballot paper following a law change in 2022. Acceptable forms of ID include driving licence, passport or other form of accreditation. A full list can be found here.
Registered voters can find their nearest polling station on their polling card, with a complete list for Portsmouth North and South constituencies being available to view online. An exit poll, published shortly after 10pm, will provide the first indication of how the election has gone on a national level. These take place at polling stations across the country, with tens of thousands of people asked to privately fill in a replica ballot as they leave, to get an indication of how they voted.
Prospective candidates for the Portsmouth seats will be packing the Guildhall and waiting patiently for the results to be counted. The estimated declaration times for both Portsmouth seats are at 3.30am on July 5. Predicted times include Gosport at 3.15am, Fareham and Waterlooville at 3am, Havant at 2am and East Hampshire at 4am. The first of the 650 seats are likely to declare their results from 11.30pm.
Problems with postal votes are clouding the election, with residents in some constituencies across the UK not receiving their ballot papers. Party leaders have made their final appeals to voters after touring the country since the election was called. Prime minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday represents a “pivotal moment” for the country’s future as he claimed Labour would “wield their unchecked power” to increase taxes should they secure a “supermajority”. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the UK “cannot afford” five more years under the Conservatives, adding Britain can “begin a new chapter” under his party.
Ending a campaign that was dominated by headline-catching stunts, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey drove off in a pink Cadillac convertible with his deputy Daisy Cooper after his last election campaign stop. He added: “Communities are angry. The water companies have been allowed to pour their filthy sewage into our rivers, lakes and onto our beaches. This has to change. The Conservatives have got to go.” Live updates of the General Election throughout the day and overnight can be found by scrolling down this article.
General Election 2024 Live Blog - Portsmouth
Key Events
- Portsmouth area seats are being fought over - with the political future of the country hanging in the balance
- Polling predicts Portsmouth North and Havant as hotly contested seats
- Millions will head to the polls between 7am and 10pm today
How to cast your vote
In case it is your first time voting, we have produced a very easy to understand video about how to have your say and cast your ballot.
To see the full video, click on the story below:
Dogs at polling stations
As is tradition, people from across the country have been taking pictures of their pooches outside polling stations.
Polling so far
An average of all polls completed during the seven days to July 3 puts Labour on 39 per cent, the party’s lowest rating since the campaign began, 18 points ahead of the Conservatives on 21 per cent, followed by Reform on 16 per cent, the Lib Dems on 11 per cent and the Greens on 6 per cent.
The Tories are up slightly on the figures for the previous week while Labour are down, with the averages for the seven days to June 26 being Labour 41 per cent, Conservatives 20 per cent, Reform 16 per cent, Lib Dems 11 per cent and Greens 6 per cent.
Voter ID
It is the first General election where voting ID is mandatory, after it was previously used in bi-elections and local elections.
All voters need some form of photographic ID, whether it is a passport or a drivers licences. A full list of acceptable forms of ID can be found online.
Voting opens public casts ballots
Voting is open for the General Election. Millions of citizens across the country will cast their vote between 7am and 10pm.
The exit poll, which gives an inkling of what the prospective government will look like, will be published shortly after 10pm. The majority of seats in the Portsmouth area and Hampshire are likely to declare their results between 2am and 4am tomorrow morning.
Stay tuned to The News live blog today and overnight for all the latest updates.
The polls have opened!
Polling stations are open until 10pm this evening. Check your polling card to find out where your one is - and DO NOT forget your photo ID!
A look back to the results of the last general election
We look at the current picture - and how the area voted in 2019
Guide to voting
Want to know how to vote - and what you can or cannot do at a polling station?
Our handy guide covers everything you need to know!
Portsmouth North candidates
All you need to know in Portsmouth North
Portsmouth South candidates
All you need to know in Portsmouth South
