Voters are heading to the polls today across the Portsmouth area after weeks of campaigning.

Millions of people will cast their vote between 7am and 10pm to have their say on how the UK is run, with 18 constituencies across Portsmouth and Hampshire up for grabs. The Conservatives have been in government for 14 years and are aiming to extend that term, but Labour, the Liberal Democrats, Green Party, Reform UK and others are all hot on their heels.

Voters will all be choosing their preferred candidates for Portsmouth North, Portsmouth South, Gosport, Fareham and Waterlooville, Havant, East Hampshire, Chichester and others. Opinion polls suggesting Labour is on course to secure a big majority in the House of Commons and form a new government.

It is the first General Election where voters will need to show photographic ID before they can receive their ballot paper following a law change in 2022. Acceptable forms of ID include driving licence, passport or other form of accreditation. A full list can be found here.

Registered voters can find their nearest polling station on their polling card, with a complete list for Portsmouth North and South constituencies being available to view online. An exit poll, published shortly after 10pm, will provide the first indication of how the election has gone on a national level. These take place at polling stations across the country, with tens of thousands of people asked to privately fill in a replica ballot as they leave, to get an indication of how they voted.

Prospective candidates for the Portsmouth seats will be packing the Guildhall and waiting patiently for the results to be counted. The estimated declaration times for both Portsmouth seats are at 3.30am on July 5. Predicted times include Gosport at 3.15am, Fareham and Waterlooville at 3am, Havant at 2am and East Hampshire at 4am. The first of the 650 seats are likely to declare their results from 11.30pm.

Problems with postal votes are clouding the election, with residents in some constituencies across the UK not receiving their ballot papers. Party leaders have made their final appeals to voters after touring the country since the election was called. Prime minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday represents a “pivotal moment” for the country’s future as he claimed Labour would “wield their unchecked power” to increase taxes should they secure a “supermajority”. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the UK “cannot afford” five more years under the Conservatives, adding Britain can “begin a new chapter” under his party.

