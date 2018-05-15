Gerald Vernon-Jackson replaces Donna Jones as Portsmouth City Council leader

The new leader of Portsmouth City Council Gerald Vernon-Jackson. Picture: Sarah Standing.

Who is the new Portsmouth council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson?

Matthew Greentree's Ukrainian wife, Hanna, has had her application for a visa rejected. He's pictured at home in front of a poster of the two of them together. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Ukrainian wife’s visa rejection sees husband label Home Office ‘incompetent’

Gerald Vernon-Jackson has been elected as the new leader of Portsmouth City Council, replacing Donna Jones.

The Liberal Democrat leader on the city council won 21 votes during today’s full council meeting, beating Cllr Jones - the council’s Conservative party leader - by one vote.

Gerald Vernon-Jackson. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Cllr Jones first took on the role of city council leader in 2014, replacing Cllr Vernon Jackson.

It comes after no party won a majority on Portsmouth City Council in the local elections earlier this month.

The Conservatives will remain the largest party on the councils but do not have overall control.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson has served on the city council since 2003.

