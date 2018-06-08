Get Scam Smart at Gosport MP’s awareness event today

Have your say

GOSPORT’S MP will stage the first of a series of scam awareness events today.

Caroline Dinenage will meet constituents and inform them of the dangers posed by modern-day scammers.

The first outing of her Scam Smart campaign – which coincides with Scam Awareness Month – will take place at Thorngate Halls in Gosport, from 1.30pm until 4pm.

Ahead of the fixture, the MP said: ‘In 2016/17 there was a seven per cent increase in the number of fraud offences recorded in England and Wales. My Scam Smart event seeks to give people the tools they need to not miss a trick when it comes to protecting themselves.’

The event comes as The News continues its own campaign, Get Scam Smart.

RSVP to attend by emailing natasha.hook@parliament.uk or calling (023) 9258 3127.