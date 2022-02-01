Rent on council-owned properties will increase by 4.1 per cent – the rate of inflation plus one per cent, which is the maximum amount.

This would mean an increase of £3.32 per week for the average social housing tenant, £6.66 for hostels and £6.14 for affordable properties.

Rents in Gosport will be going up

Councillor Graham Burgess, leader of the council said: ‘We’re setting the rent according to the five-year policy program as detailed in the national new rent policy that was introduced in February 2019.

‘I think everyone is concerned about the rising cost of living - I am concerned about the way the gas and electricity is rising, it does really concern me because it affects everybody and those on fixed incomes it affects the most.’

Councillor Stephen Hammond, a member of the housing board added: 'They’ve increased it by the maximum they can legally do so poorer families yet again will suffer.

‘Inflation is going up depending on what figures you look at, wages aren’t keeping up.

‘People are generally poor - for the poorer people, it can be the difference between eating or heating.

‘A lot of people just don’t realise how hard it is on families, if you’re poor you think well another jumper or do I eat or miss meals so their kids can eat.’