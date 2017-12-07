Gosport councillors air views on neighbouring council’s housing plans

Have your say

A PLAN to build 470 homes on land near Gosport has been described as ‘ridiculous’.

It came at a meeting where Gosport Borough councillors voiced their thoughts on the neighbouring Fareham authority’s draft local plan.

Gosport councillors approved policies to protect important marine sites, maintaining the accessibility of highway networks and the safeguarding of the route for the Stubbington bypass.

But they voiced disapproval of Fareham Borough Council’s plans for a 470-home development off Newgate Lane, saying that it would destroy the gap between the two boroughs.

Previously, Fareham Borough Council had planned to knock down two houses in Gosport as part of the development – despite not telling the residents in those properties.

Although this part of the plan has now been scrapped, Gosport councillors remain unconvinced.

Cllr John Beavis said: ‘As a council, we’re clearly upset about the plans for 470 homes next to Newgate Lane.

‘I put in an objection to the plans myself because I think it is a big mistake to go ahead with this development.

‘To build that many homes there will have a very bad impact on Gosport.

‘With just two access points – I think the plan is just ridiculous.

‘I do hope that Hampshire Highways will be against this plan – with it eventually being removed altogether.’

The News reported last month that navy veteran Chris Payne – who lives in Gosport borough – was astounded to be told his home would be demolished because of Fareham’s plans off Newgate Lane. However, he late received a pledge from Fareham council leader Sean Woodward that this would not happen.

Cllr Dennis Wright has already written a letter to Fareham council expressing his disapproval.

He said: ‘I really do feel strongly about this proposed development.

‘I’m concerned about the future of the strategic gap, and whether it will disappear.

‘Services aren’t planned for the development – it seems as though residents would be using Gosport services, which are already struggling.

‘To be honest, I think we are being forced to overbuild in south Hampshire and it is putting services under a lot of pressure.

‘Queen Alexandra Hospital is already struggling to cope as it is, and things like this will only make matters worse.

‘I believe that the whole thing is just crazy.’