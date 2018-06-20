Gosport hospital deaths: PM Theresa May labels Gosport War Memorial findings ‘tragic’

PRIME minister Theresa May has addressed the Gosport War Memorial Hospital report during PMQs in the House of Commons this morning.

READ MORE: Stay updated with our Gosport hospital deaths report live blog

Read her full statement in reply to the Rt Honourable MP Norman Lamb for North Norfolk who campaigned for the public inquiry.

‘First of all my thoughts and I am sure the thoughts of everybody across this house will be with all the families of patients who died as a result of what happened at Gosport hospital.

‘The events at Gosport Memorial Hospital were tragic, deeply troubling and they brought unimaginable heartache to the families concerned but they are a matter of which we should be concerned across this house and he raises an issue about the way in which public service often, in his terms, closes ranks.’

READ MORE: Up to 650 patients died after being prescribed opioids ‘without medical justification’

‘I think this is one of the issues that we need to deal with across the public sector and if I may say, I pay tribute to the Rt Honourable gentleman for having established the inquiry when he was a minister.

‘I am sorry it took so long for the families to get the answers from the NHS.

‘I would like to thank Bishop Jones and his fellow panel members for what they have done and I would be happy to meet the Rt Honourable gentleman with Bishop Jones.’

READ MORE: Gosport MP says report is heartbreaking and adds ‘no-one realised the scale’ of this

‘Can I also say I think this shows why it is absolutely right that my Rt Honourable friend the health and social care secretary has been putting such a focus on patient safety and transparency in the NHS because we need to ensure we do not see these sorts of things happening in the future and the findings are obviously distressing, they are deeply concerning of course measures have been put in place to deal with issues but my Rt Honourable friend the health and care secretary will be making a statement shortly.’