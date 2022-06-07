On Monday evening, Conservatives voted for Mr Johnson to continue in his role as PM and party leader, after a vote of confidence was announced by the 1922 Committee - a parliamentary group of Tory backbenchers.

Having securing his position by 211 votes to 148, Conservatives are now rallying behind the prime minister and asking the public to move on from the scandals that have engulfed Downing Street in controversy.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage

Prior to the vote, Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage ran a poll for her constituents to have their say - although the one being run on Twitter has been deleted.

However, she has since claimed that more than 700 people responded overall.

She said: 'I spent the day listening to the views of my constituents and local Conservatives in Gosport, Lee on the Solent, Stubbington and Hill Head.

'I am grateful to everyone who has taken the time to send me their thoughts, which I reflected in my own vote.

'I know that many feel extremely strongly about this issue on both sides of the argument, however, I think it’s important that we all now respect the democratic decision, so that we can move forward, focusing on the pressing issues that face us all.'

Conservative MPs across Hampshire were contacted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service before the vote - but the majority kept their lips firmly sealed.