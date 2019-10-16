A CONSERVATIVE MP believes a Brexit deal can still be reached by the end of this month.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage says she has her ‘fingers and toes crossed’ that prime minister Boris Johnson can get Brexit over the line by October 31.

It comes after DUP leader Arlene Foster said ‘further work is required’ on the prime minister’s deal, as her party voiced objections to his proposals.

But Ms Dinenage, who is also the health and social care minister, says voters want Brexit to reach its conclusion sooner rather than later.

She said: ‘I’m cautiously optimistic – I know that the negotiations are very sensitive at the moment and it’s a very fast-moving world at the moment.

‘There is so much work going on to get this over the line.’

Securing a deal before October 31 would also free up parliament to focus on putting other bills forward.

Ms Dinenage has seen her social care green paper face a number of delays due to Brexit extensions.

‘Brexit is currently using up all the oxygen,’ she said.

‘I’m really hopeful that we can deliver Brexit and then move onto the many things that the country needs.’

