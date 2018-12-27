Gosport MP’s shock at lack of disabled toilet facilities in hospitals

A HEALTH minister has lashed out at a ‘shocking’ lack of specially-equipped toilets for disabled people in hospitals.

Caroline Dinenage, Gosport MP, admitted she was appalled at the lack of changing places facilities specially-built for disabled people in hospitals and public spaces.

Her comments come after the government vowed to pump in £2m to build new facilities in more than 100 hospitals.

She said: ‘It is utterly shocking how few changing places toilets there are currently in NHS hospitals and other public spaces. People with disabilities and their carers rightly expect to find suitable facilities in a hospital of all places.’