GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage is holding a surgery for her constituents – in the town’s McDonalds.

The session in Gosport High Street is on Friday between 11.30am and 1pm. Ms Dinenage has run several ‘pop-up’ advice surgeries, including at Gosport Discovery Centre, so her constituents have the chance to discuss local and national concerns without making an appointment.

She said: ‘My pop-up surgeries are part of my commitment to be accessible to my constituents.’