Gosport MP welcomes plans on homelessness but admits ‘it’s a significant problem’

AN MP said homelessness is a significant problem as the government aims to solve the issue within 10 years.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage welcomed government plans to eliminate homelessness by providing funding to local authorities, giving money for prevention programmes and setting up a task force.

She said: ‘Tackling the root causes of homelessness is vital. While statutory homelessness continues to be lower than the 2003 peak it remains a significant problem.

‘I am pleased the government is really looking at this problem from every possible angle.’