Gosport supermarkets to be charged up to £310 for abandoned trolleys

SUPERMARKETS in Gosport will have to pay up for the recovery of trolleys abandoned by careless shoppers.

Under a new council policy, stores can be charged a maximum of £310 for an abandoned trolley – covering the cost of removal, six-week storage and disposal.

Abandoned trolley at Haslar Lake, Gosport. Picture: Tara Barton-Leigh

The charge for supermarkets is £100, with an additional £5 per day for storage.

Councillor Graham Burgess, chairman of the council’s community board, said: ‘A small minority of thoughtless people take trolleys away and then dump them without considering the effect on their neighbourhood.

‘Abandoned shopping trolleys make an area look run down and uncared-for.

‘They also harm wildlife and cause hazards in public spaces, streets and waterways.’

The change came into effect on Thursday, following a public consultation.

Stores will be informed of any trolleys seized and the council says it will look to remove trolleys from private land too.

‘We've been working with local supermarkets on the problem,’ added Cllr Burgess.

‘But the situation hasn't improved and we need to use the powers available to us.

‘This new policy means we can get rid of trolleys that have been dumped, but without tax payers bearing the cost.’

