Government launches ‘plastic tax’ consultation 

BRITAIN could seek to introduce a ‘plastic tax’ in a bid to drive down pollution which is causing havoc in the oceans.

The government has launched a consultation on the new measure, would would tax the production and import of plastic packaging.

If approved, it would be introduced in April 2020 and tax plastic made up of less than 30 per cent recycled content.

The news has been welcomed by Tory MP for Gosport, Caroline Dinenage – who is among those battling to turn the tide on plastic pollution. She said: ‘Our environment is changing at a rapid rate and we need to take strong and definitive action to tackle this.’