Government will ask the Queen to suspend Parliament from September 9, reports say

HER Majesty the Queen is expected to be asked by the government to suspend Parliament from September 9.

The move would come days after MPs return to work next month and a matter of weeks before the October 31 Brexit deadline.

It is understood prime minister Boris Johnson’s new administration will table a Queen’s speech for October 14, setting out its plans.

The BBC said the suspension, known as prorogation, would mean MPs are unlikely to pass any laws preventing a no-deal Brexit.

Reportedly, only a small number of government ministers knew about the plan before it was announced this morning.

