Group of travellers arrive at Portsmouth Park and Ride centre

ALMOST a dozen caravans have parked up at Portsmouth’s Park and Ride centre today.

The travellers, who are believed to have arrived earlier this afternoon, are parked at the northern end of the car park, next to the M275.

Portsmouth has had a number of traveller arrivals this year, with a group arriving in Cosham back in April, as well as three caravans and a truck arriving in Gatcombe Park, Hilsea, last month.

One of the travellers, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘We're here because of a family matter.

‘We’re going to be here for two days.’

But the leader of Portsmouth City Council, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, says the council is aware of their arrival.

He said: 'It is on our radar.

'I did have a warning that there were three caravans and trucks with Irish number plates that were in the area this morning.

'It's been a busy year dealing with illegal encampments, and I know it drives all local authorities up the wall.

'We will go to the courts to get rid of them as soon as possible.'

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.