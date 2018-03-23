Hampshire council chief backs Heathrow runway expansion

HAMPSHIRE’S council boss has backed expansion plans of a major airport, which he says will be key for the county’s economy, writes Hollie Ingram.

Councillor Roy Perry has a third runway thrown his support on multi-million-pound proposals to build a third runway at Heathrow.

It comes just days before a consultation on the bid draws to a close.

Cllr Perry said: ‘Heathrow brings significant benefits to the Hampshire economy, providing employment for thousands of Hampshire’s residents, business markets for the local supply chain and international access to the multi-national companies based here.’

Hampshire County Council has called Heathrow to work with the Department for Transport and Network Rail to ensure support is given to the development changes.

Currently there are no direct rail services from Hampshire to Heathrow resulting in more congestion on the M3 and M25, Cllr Perry said. He added: ‘We are happy to support Heathrow’s expansion proposals, and welcome the commitment to improve infrastructure to service the expanded airport.’

Critics have said the airport expansion could have a detrimental impact on the environment. But Cllr Perry said he had ‘faith’ that it could be delivered without ‘compromising environmental considerations’.