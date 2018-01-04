Hampshire council’s highways teams to work to clear roads following storm

HIGHWAYS teams will be working around the clock to keep roads clear following Storm Eleanor.

The roads team from Hampshire County Council had staff ready overnight and this morning to clear any damage caused by the storm.

Councillor Rob Humby, executive member for environment and transport at the council, said: ‘Our highways teams have worked hard this week to manage the impact of Storm Eleanor on our roads. We have seen in excess of 50 trees brought down following the strong winds and a considerable amount of rain leading to areas of saturated ground.

‘Our emergency crews and specialist tree crews remain out at locations, clearing these fallen trees and water off the roads so that motorists can take their planned routes.’