At Hampshire County Council's health and adult social care select committee meeting this week, councillors met to discuss the Stage Two independent report into Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust.

But during the discussion, the topic of deputy council leader, Cllr Rob Humby - and his position on the trust's council of governors - also came under scrutiny.

Deputy leader of Hampshire County Council, Cllr Rob Humby

Liberal Democrat spokesman for health and adult social care, Cllr David Harrison, said: 'We have an appointed member who sits on the board of Southern Health and I don't think we've heard anything from him.

'Why are we appointing such a busy man to a role like this? We need people who are on top of the case.'

Cllr Humby was not present at the meeting, but the chairman, Cllr Bill Withers, said he would take action.

'You will be well aware that that's not in my remit,' he said.

'But what I will do is request a chat with the council leader and see if we can get another councillor re-appointed to that post.'

Cllr Humby's position is one of five appointed posts to Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust's board of governors.

The other four positions are appointed by the University of Southampton, Southampton City Council, Carers Together and Age Concern Hampshire.

The council of governors is designed to hold the trust to account and represent the interests of the public, while also determining pay and working conditions for trust directors.

Hampshire County Council has refused to say whether Cllr Humby will be leaving the position, or whether Cllr Withers has spoken to the council leader yet.

A council spokesperson said: 'The county council makes a wide range of appointments to outside bodies including NHS provider organisations such as Southern Health Foundation Trust (SHFT), as the work of these organisations has a bearing on the delivery of local authority duties and services.

'These outside appointments are made by the county council’s executive members. In this case, the appointment of Cllr Rob Humby was made by the executive lead member for adult services and public health, Cllr Liz Fairhurst.

'It is not the remit of the individuals appointed, to report directly to select committees.'

