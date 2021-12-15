Opposition spokesman for health and adult social care at Hampshire County Council, Cllr David Harrison, has spoken out about the lack of Liberal Democrat members on different boards.

It comes following a health and wellbeing board meeting last week - which does not have a single Lib Dem member.

Hampshire County Council's health and wellbeing board met earlier this month. Picture: David George

But the county council has cited a loophole that allows certain boards to avoid proportionality requirements.

Cllr Harrison said: ‘It’s really unfair that that the Conservative administration has chosen not to have any opposition members on the health and wellbeing board.

‘Every government body benefits from good scrutiny and challenge - there's many examples of that in council select committees.

‘For example, it was Liberal Democrat pressure that saved the respite centre in Hayling Island, through the health and social care select committee. That sort of change comes from differing opinions, rather than the cosy position the Conservatives enjoy when they’re enjoying nothing but their own company.’

Cllr Harrison added that the county council would ‘benefit from political variety’ and claimed the Conservatives are intentionally denying his party a seat at the table.

Other panels and boards on the county council, such as the River Hamble Hrabour board and pension fund panel, do have Liberal Democrat members.

A spokeswoman for the county council said: 'Committees of the county council are appointed to on a proportional basis in line with statutory requirements.

‘However, while the health and wellbeing board is also a committee of the county council, it sits outside of normal proportionality rules, in that there are specific requirements in law as to its composition.

‘The legislation requires that membership of a health and wellbeing board should comprise at least one elected county council member, nominated by the leader of the county council. This is reflected in the board’s terms of reference, with the county council members being the executive members for adult services and public health, children’s services, and the assistant to the executive for children’s services.’

