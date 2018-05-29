Hampshire County Council to hold live Q&A on changes to short breaks

Have your say

PEOPLE wanting to find out more information on changes to a council’s short breaks scheme can take part on an online session.

Tonight between 5pm and 7pm, Hampshire County Council will be answering questions on their consultation for the Short Break Activities Programme.

The telephone and online session will also allow people to seek clarification on the proposed changes.

As previously reported in The News, the county council proposals look to shave £1m from its Short Breaks programme.

With £2.4m to spend each year, the scheme part-funds activities and respite days for parents and carers of children with disabilities across the region.

But as the local authority looks to save a massive £140m annually, Short Breaks’ output could soon be almost halved.

Outlined in a consultation open now, the Short Breaks cuts would stop activity funding for over 18s, discard swimming as a Short Breaks activity and only fund activities which allow parents and carers to leave their child.

In an online Hampshire Parent Carer Network survey, it was found more than 80 per cent of its members strongly disagreed with each of these three proposals.

To take part in tonight’s Q&A visit the council website at hants.gov.uk.