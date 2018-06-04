Hampshire Coutny Council event on starting career in childcare

ANYONE interested in a career that cares for and supports the development of children aged under five can attend a free information day.

Hampshire County Council is holding the event later this month for people to find out about the range of opportunities available.

Hosted in partnership with Job Centre Plus, it will also be a chance for people to find out about childcare apprenticeships or how to become a self-employed child-minder.

Councillor Keith Mans, executive member for children’s services said: ‘As more parents reap the benefits of the government’s free 30 hours of early childcare, more opportunities are opening up for careers in nurseries, pre-schools and school holiday clubs.

‘This event is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is considering a career in this area and keen to find out more, as well as those already working in the field, to get information and ask questions.’

The event is on June 23 at Ashburton Hall, at the county council headquarters in Winchester. It is on between 10am and 3pm.