Hardway 'little thugs' set to get knock on the door from Gosport MP as police identify 'key individuals'

YOUNGSTERS causing chaos at a beauty spot will be getting an unexpected knock at the door – from their MP.

A large crowd of young people were caught on camera jumping on police cars and throwing objects at Gosport Borough Council enforcement officers at Hardway Slipway on July 23 and 25.

Youngsters causing problems for residents and police at Hardway Slipway. Police say incidents took place on July 23 and 25 - the same day as the Hotwalls problems in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Supplied

Residents and politicians alike have voiced their concerns, with problems continuing despite a Public Space Protection Order enabling officers to remove people from the area.

Following the incidents last week, Hampshire police vowed to take ‘appropriate action’ – and The News has learnt that officers have been paying a visit to the youngsters involved, as well as their parents.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We have now identified the key individuals shown in the footage.

‘We are in the process of visiting them with their parents and working out the appropriate action in conjunction with our partner agencies.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage. Picture: Steve Reid

‘There has been some very positive youth engagement since the recent incidents, as well as joint patrols in the area.’

But police officers aren’t the only ones making unexpected house calls.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage said she was saddened by the incident – she will be dropping in to see the ‘little thugs’ herself.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘The police know most of the key individuals involved, but I’m going to meet some of them next week too.

‘The responsibility lies with the young people and their parents; they need to know where their child is and what they’re doing.

‘Parents have to start taking more responsibility.’

CCTV is being considered at the area.

‘What makes me cross is that it’s not a one-off incident,’ Ms Dinenage said.

‘This isn’t an isolated problem, it’s been happening for years and there has to be much more preparation.

‘It’s a small minority of little thugs but they’re spoiling it for everyone else. I feel sorry for the people who live in Hardway because it’s a beautiful spot, but their enjoyment has been impacted year after year by these mindless idiots.’