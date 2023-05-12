Following plans submitted earlier this year to revamp the Wellington Way shopping centre, the council has commented on its wider vision for the area after consulting residents and businesses.

Waterlooville town centre has seen an economic decline over the years due to the changes in high streets and shopping practices.

Much of Wellington Way in Waterlooville remains empty

It was previously reported that CCTV cameras would be installed in the town centre to deter anti-social behaviour – more than 100 incidents were reported over a six-month period.

A council spokesperson said: ‘We are looking at the feedback we have received from residents and local businesses to bring together a long-term vision for Waterlooville town centre.

‘Businesses, in particular, have expressed the need for more shops, leisure facilities and car parking in the town centre to boost the area.

‘The council is also working with the major property owners as they are key for any regeneration plans and meanwhile uses.

‘Havant Borough Council has itself committed funds to bring forward a Masterplan for Waterlooville. This will give us a strategic plan to regenerate the town centre.

‘The council has also invested funds in CCTV to help deal with some of the anti-social behaviour that has occurred in the area.

‘We will be prioritising some short-term interventions to support local businesses and look at ways to make the town centre look more vibrant and appealing.

‘As part of this, we have recently appointed a designated officer for Waterlooville town centre to concentrate on these interventions and look at how we can lower vacancy rates and increase footfall.

‘Planning applications have been submitted by a third party for Wellington Way and the council is currently working with the applicant.’

It comes following the departure of a number of businesses from the high street in recent years, with ShoeZone being the latest to fall.